Suhana Saini bags her maiden international title

India’s Suhana Saini bagged her maiden maiden international title, the WTT Youth Contender Otocec Open, with an 8-11, 4-11, 12-10, 11-8, 11-9 win over Bianca Mei Rosu of Romania, the top seed, in the girls’ u-15 final here on Friday.



Speaking to the International Table Tennis Federation website, Suhana said: “I was a little nervous before the match because I had lost twice against her before. I really gave my best to come back, and I am happy to be able to win this tournament in Slovenia. Now I am going to Tunis, and hopefully, I can maintain this level.”



R. Rajesh, who has been training Suhana for the last eight years, at the Institute of Table Tennis Chennai (ITTC), said this title had come at an important time for her. “She was seeded three here but I am looking at Suhana to end the season as top 5 in the world in the u-15 category,” said Rajesh, a former International.