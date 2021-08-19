Manika Batra, G. Sathiyan reach WTT Contender final in Budapest

India's G. Sathiyan and Manika Batra outclassed the Belarussian pair of Aleksandr and Daria Trigolos, seeded fourth, 11-6, 11-5, 11-4 to enter the final of the WTT Contender Budapest on Thursday. This is their best show thus far in a global event. Sathiyan and Batra will take on the Hungarians, Nandor Ecseki and Dora Madarasz, who defeated Kirill Skachkov and Olga Vorobeva of Russia 11-5, 11-9, 11-8 in the other semifinal.

Sathiyan and Batra were at their best, unleashing forehand and backhand winners at will. While Sathiyan’s receive was of top quality, Manika used the long-pimpled rubber on her backhand with intelligence; making it uncomfortable for both Khanin and Trigolis, who appeared confused for the most part. The Indians had a minimum cushion of 3 points throughout all three games.

Earlier, the men’s doubles pairing of Harmeet Desai and Manav Thakkar went down to Vladimir Sidorenko and Kirill Skachkov of Russia 11-9, 6-11, 11-9, 11-6 in the semifinals.

Manav and Harmeet put up a good fight. While Manav was the better of the two, blocking and attacking with panache, Harmeet made a few mistakes during rallies. Leading 8-6 in the fourth game, Skachkov produced a few attacking forehand winners that shut the door on the Indians.