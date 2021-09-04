Manika Batra unlikely to participate in national camp ahead of Doha event

With G. Sathiyan expressing his willingness to take part in the National camp at Sonepat for the Doha Asian table tennis championships scheduled from September 28 to October 5, there remained a slight possibility that his mixed doubles partner Manika Batra would reconsider her decision.



But it appears that’s not going to be the case. It is highly unlikely that the Khel Ratna awardee and India’s top woman paddler will participate in the camp.



Since the mixed doubles event is also part of the Asians, it was believed that the two practising together at the National camp will be beneficial to the pair at Doha. But sources in the Manika camp said that the two had already discussed the possibility.

“Manika and Sathiyan will have more than a couple of days' time in Doha to practise as they are in the main draw [of the Asians, with a ranking of 20 in the world]. That will be enough,” the source said on Saturday.

ALSO READ | Manika Batra alleges national coach asked her to fix match in Tokyo 2020 qualifiers



The source also questioned the shifting rules of the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI). “First they (TTFI) said it is mandatory to attend the camp from Sept. 2 till the end of the camp. Now is it OK if Sathiyan attends it midway? If that was the case then Manika would have attended the first four days of the camp. It is really confusing.”



Manika has reiterated her non-participation in the camp, and TTFI rules clearly state that she would not be part of the Asian championships team. When asked about that, the source said: “We will wait.”