G. Sathiyan starts Tokyo Olympics preparation in Chennai

G. Sathiyan has started preparing for Tokyo Olympics at the Raman High Performance TT Centre here with his sparring partner Anirban Ghosh.

The Indian star paddler said he would work on “smaller details” in the next two months.

“The Sports Authority of India-Talent Olympic Podium Scheme (SAI-TOPS) has given whatever equipment I had asked for, so that I keep up my level. I am a much better player than I was in the 2018 Commonwealth Games. It was visible in my game in the National championships and Olympic qualifiers in Doha recently.

“I’ve gained a lot of confidence and I am keen on putting up a strong show in Tokyo and hopefully win a historic medal in the quadrennial event,” said Sathiyan, during a virtual press meet, organised by SAI-TOPS on Friday.

Sathiyan expects Anirban to help him sharpen game skills. “I am focusing on things that are not my strengths like strokes that are powerful. I am also working on improving my serves and receives. And variations in pace during rallies. I am working seven hours a day with my coach S. Raman with two hours of fitness under the supervision of Ramji Srinivasan,” he said.

Sathiyan has also requested SAI for a table that is similar to the one used at the Tokyo Olympics. “I’ve already put that up with SAI-TOPS and I hope to get it soon,” he said.

He also praised the pro-leagues in Poland and Japan which kept him on his toes. “It helped me to be in match-mode. I hope I can carry that momentum in Tokyo,” he said.