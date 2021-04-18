Sathiyan to train with Anirban Ghosh before Tokyo 2020 Olympics

In what could possibly be his final bid to train for the Tokyo Olympics, G. Sathiyan, India’s second highest-ranked paddler in the world (38), will spar with 22-year-old Anirban Ghosh from April 23 to July 11 at the Raman High Performance TT Centre here. All the expenses regarding training, travel, food and accommodation of Ghosh will be taken care of by Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS).



Ghosh, who was part of Chennai Lions in the Ultimate Table Tennis League in 2019, said Sathiyan, “is a sincere and an all-round table tennis player. He is talented, young and can play with me for long hours.”



Sathiyan said since he has no further International commitments till Olympics, he will be based in Chennai and he considers his city a lucky charm as he has always done well in tournaments abroad when he has flown from Chennai.

“I strongly feel this is the right preparation before the Olympics. I’ve always played well when I went out of Chennai [for tournaments]. Be it the World Cup (2019), Senior National championships & Olympic Qualifiers (both 2021), I have done well," said Sathiyan.

Moreover, Sathiyan added that with his coach S. Raman guiding him and backed by home food, he felt that he is in the right frame of mind to perform well.