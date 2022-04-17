Top TN paddler passes away in road accident

D. Vishwa, one of the top TN paddlers and top juniors in the country, passed away in a road accident while travelling by road from Guwahati to Shillong for the Senior National table tennis Championships scheduled to begin here on Monday.

While the driver passed away on the spot Vishwa, it is learnt, passed away a few hours later. The other players who were travelling in the car have been injured.

More to follow......