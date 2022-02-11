Delhi High Court suspends TTFI, orders enquiry and appointment of Administrator

As widely anticipated, the Delhi High Court has suspended the Table Tennis Federation of India and decided to set up an enquiry committee to look into its day-to-day functioning.

The order by Justice Rekha Palli came after a three-member enquiry committee submitted its report. On November 17, The Court appointed the committee to look into the matter of TTFI’s handling of the match-fixing allegations made by table tennis player Manika Batra. In September, Manika filed a petition after TTFI issued a show-cause notice to her on August 20.

Following Friday’s order, the TTFI office-bearers shall remain suspended until the enquiry was complete. “Should the TTFI come clean in the enquiry, the executive committee members can retain their posts,” the court maintained.

Further, the Court noted, “It’s a very sorry state of affairs. The court is appalled to note some of the observations made by the committee regarding the manner in which the TTFI and the National coach Soumyadeep Roy has been functioning. The petitioner (Manika) has been pointing out that the TTFI has been dictating terms to the players who have struggled to reach this position and brought laurels to the country.”

During the previous hearings, the court deferred the decision to appoint an administrator. “But after pursuing the Committee’s report, in case an enquiry is not conducted on the functioning of TTFI and an administrator is not appointed, the Court shall be failing in its duties. After all, the people of this country take pride in the achievements of their sportspersons. Thereafter, it is in the fitness of things that necessary action was taken since the conduct of the TTFI is prima facie blameworthy as per the report received by this Court.”

Further, the Court observed, “There is a rot in the system and the TTFI was only safeguarding the interest of its officials.”

It was also a day when the Court took a very serious view of former Tamil Nadu player N. Arul Selvi’s text messages to Manika and her remarks on the working of the judiciary. After a teary-eyed Selvi apologised profusely, the Court relented and did not hold her in contempt. Eventually, Selvi was let off with a stern caution.

The Court also ordered that the upcoming domestic tournaments, including the National championship at Shillong, be conducted under the supervision of the court-appointed Administrator, with the TTFI raising the necessary funds to meet the expenditure.

The members of the executive committee should help the Administrator. “After all, these members are only suspended. They should carry on by cooperating with the Administrator,” was the directive from the Court.

Counsels Sachin Datta, Chetan Sharma and Anupam Das Lal, appearing for Manika, Union of India and the TTFI, in that order, agreed on an independent enquiry following an appointment of a retired Supreme Court Judge.