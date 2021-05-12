Table Tennis IN PICTURES: Remembering V. Chandrasekar (1957-2021) V. Chandrasekar, who passed away on Wednesday, was a three-time National champion, a Commonwealth Games semifinalist, and an Arjuna awardee. Team Sportstar NEW DELHI 12 May, 2021 13:29 IST Team Sportstar NEW DELHI 12 May, 2021 13:29 IST V. Chandrasekar playing in the Parrys Sports and Recreation Club open table tennis tournament at the Corporation Indoor Stadium, Madras, on September 24, 1978. - THE HINDU ARCHIVES 1/9 V. Chandrasekar being presented the trophy after he won the men's singles title at the tournament. - THE HINDU ARCHIVES 2/9 V. Chandrasekar participates in the National and Inter State Table Tennis Tournament at Durgapur, West Bengal, in February, 1980. - THE HINDU ARCHIVES 3/9 V. Chandrasekar holds the trophy during the National and Inter State Table Tennis Tournament at Durgapur, West Bengal, in February, 1980. Sanjay Kathuria, the runner-up, stands alongside him. - THE HINDU ARCHIVES 4/9 V. Chandrasekar, during the 43rd National and Inter-State table tennis championship at Palghat in Kerala on December 27, 1981. - THE HINDU ARCHIVES 5/9 V. Chandrasekar in action during the Commonwealth table tennis championships in Kuala Lumpur, on September 14, 1982. - THE HINDU ARCHIVES 6/9 V. Chandrasekar plays during the Asian Games in New Delhi, in December, 1982. - THE HINDU ARCHIVES 7/9 V. Chandrasekar (c) and members of the Indian team, during the India-Sweden second Test table tennis match in Bombay, in 1986. - THE HINDU ARCHIVES 8/9 V. Chandrasekar receiving the Rotary Club of Madras' Lifetime Achievement award from India tennis legend Vijay Amritraj in January, 2020. - SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT Photo: Special arrangement 9/9