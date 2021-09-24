World Table Tennis Star Contender: India’s Archana Kamath loses in quarters

India’s Archana Kamath went down fighting to the second seed Doo Hoi Kem of Hong Kong 11-9, 11-13, 8-11, 6-11 in the women’s singles quarterfinals of the World Table Tennis Star Contender here on Friday.

The Indian, unseeded in the tournament and ranked 132 in the world, started wonderfully well against the 15th ranked paddler. Kamath's bold shots from the back of the table especially, the forehand down-the-line winners won her the first game.

World Table Tennis Star Contender: Archana becomes the lone Indian to progress to quarters

After winning the first game, Archana was confidence-personified as she stretched Kem, who was part of the Hong Kong National team which won bronze in the women’s team event at the Tokyo Olympics, for almost every point.

However, Kem used her experience to good effect playing the crucial points well by not making many unforced errors during longer rallies to win a close second game. From there on, Kem didn’t have much of a problem.

Earlier in the tournament, Archana defeated three higher-ranked players making her way to the last eight.