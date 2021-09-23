World Table Tennis Star Contender: Sreeja and Archana seal fantastic wins

India’s Sreeja Akula and Archana Kamath created ripples in the women's singles second round of the World Table Tennis Star Contender here on Thursday, with upset wins over much higher-ranked opponents.



While Sreeja, ranked 143rd in the world, pulled off one of the biggest wins of her career, with a sensational 11-5, 7-11, 11-9, 11-7 win over Suh Hyowon of Korea, ranked 21, Archana, ranked 132, outclassed Mo Zhang of Canada, ranked 39 at 11-8, 15-13, 11-7.

Earlier, G. Sathiyan went down to Andrej Gacina of Croatia 6-11, 6-11, 7-11 in the men’s second round.