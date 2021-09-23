More Sports Table Tennis Table Tennis World Table Tennis Star Contender: Sreeja and Archana seal fantastic wins While Sreeja pulled off one of the biggest wins of her career, with a sensational win over Suh Hyowon of Korea Archana, ranked 132, outclassed Mo Zhang of Canada. Team Sportstar DOHA 23 September, 2021 19:51 IST Sreeja Akula, ranked 143rd in the world, made a comeback after losing the second set to beat Suh Hyowon 11-5, 7-11, 11-9, 11-7. (File Photo) - The Hindu Team Sportstar DOHA 23 September, 2021 19:51 IST India’s Sreeja Akula and Archana Kamath created ripples in the women's singles second round of the World Table Tennis Star Contender here on Thursday, with upset wins over much higher-ranked opponents.While Sreeja, ranked 143rd in the world, pulled off one of the biggest wins of her career, with a sensational 11-5, 7-11, 11-9, 11-7 win over Suh Hyowon of Korea, ranked 21, Archana, ranked 132, outclassed Mo Zhang of Canada, ranked 39 at 11-8, 15-13, 11-7.ALSO READ | Manika Batra vs TTFI: Delhi High Court seeks Government's standEarlier, G. Sathiyan went down to Andrej Gacina of Croatia 6-11, 6-11, 7-11 in the men’s second round.RESULTSMen’s singles (round of 32): Andrej Gacina (Croatia) beat G. Sathiyan 11-6, 11-6, 11-7.Women’s (round of 32): Sreeja Akula beat Suh Hyowon (South Korea) 11-5, 7-11, 11-9, 11-7; Archana Kamath beat Mo Zhang (Canada) 11-8, 15-13, 11-7. Read more stories on Table Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :