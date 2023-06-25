WTT contender: Ayhika and Sutirtha win doubles title in Tunis

Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee defeated Miyuu Kihara and Miwa Harimoto in the final of the WTT contender tournament in Tunis on Sunday.
The Indian pair defeated the Japanese pair 11-5, 11-6, 5-11, 13-11 in one hour and 30 minutes to seal the title. This is the duo’s maiden WTT title.
The two Japanese opponents are ranked among the top-25 of the world rankings in singles.
They had defeated the first-seeded pair of Shin Yubin and Jeon Jihee from South Korea 7-11, 11-9, 11-9, 7-11, 11-9 to make their way into the finals.
The mixed doubles pair of Manika Batra and G Sathiyan, as well as the men’s doubles duo of Manush Shah and Manav Thakkar lost their semifinal matches.
More to follow...
