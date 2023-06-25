MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

WTT contender: Ayhika and Sutirtha win doubles title in Tunis

The Indian pair defeated the Japanese pair of Miyuu Kihara and Miwa Harimoto 11-5, 11-6, 5-11, 13-11 in one hour and 30 minutes to seal the title.

Published : Jun 25, 2023 21:31 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee during the WTT contender tournament in Tunis.
Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee during the WTT contender tournament in Tunis. | Photo Credit: SAI Twitter
infoIcon

Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee during the WTT contender tournament in Tunis. | Photo Credit: SAI Twitter

Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee defeated Miyuu Kihara and Miwa Harimoto in the final of the WTT contender tournament in Tunis on Sunday.

The Indian pair defeated the Japanese pair 11-5, 11-6, 5-11, 13-11 in one hour and 30 minutes to seal the title. This is the duo’s maiden WTT title.

The two Japanese opponents are ranked among the top-25 of the world rankings in singles.

They had defeated the first-seeded pair of Shin Yubin and Jeon Jihee from South Korea 7-11, 11-9, 11-9, 7-11, 11-9 to make their way into the finals.

The mixed doubles pair of Manika Batra and G Sathiyan, as well as the men’s doubles duo of Manush Shah and Manav Thakkar lost their semifinal matches.

More to follow...

Related Topics

Ayhika Mukherjee /

Sutirtha Mukherjee /

WTT contender

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Women’s Ashes 2023 Nottingham Test Day 4 Live Score- ENG 102/4, 166 more to win: Gardner picks three as hosts crumble
    Team Sportstar
  2. WTT contender: Ayhika and Sutirtha win doubles title in Tunis
    Team Sportstar
  3. Maharashtra Ironmen wins inaugural Premier Handball League
    Team Sportstar
  4. GCL is a game-changer for chess like IPL and PKL, says Mumba Masters coach Srinath
    Mayank
  5. Gauhati High Court stays WFI election scheduled on July 11
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Table Tennis

  1. WTT contender: Ayhika and Sutirtha win doubles title in Tunis
    Team Sportstar
  2. WTT contender: Sutirtha-Ayhika pair reaches women’s doubles final
    Team Sportstar
  3. Batra-Sathiyan mixed doubles pair in WTT Contender semifinals in Tunis
    PTI
  4. UTT Season 4 draft: “Paris Olympics main goal for Team India,” says Chennai Lions’ Kamal
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. Ultimate Table Tennis: Quadri Aruna drafted by U Mumba; Duda joins Sharath Kamal at Chennai Lions
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Women’s Ashes 2023 Nottingham Test Day 4 Live Score- ENG 102/4, 166 more to win: Gardner picks three as hosts crumble
    Team Sportstar
  2. WTT contender: Ayhika and Sutirtha win doubles title in Tunis
    Team Sportstar
  3. Maharashtra Ironmen wins inaugural Premier Handball League
    Team Sportstar
  4. GCL is a game-changer for chess like IPL and PKL, says Mumba Masters coach Srinath
    Mayank
  5. Gauhati High Court stays WFI election scheduled on July 11
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment