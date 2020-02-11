Tennis Videos Daniil Medvedev: 'I push myself to win tournaments' The Russian is keen to ensure he doesn't let his intensity drop as he tries to win tournaments, whether it's ATP or grand slams. Team Sportstar 11 February, 2020 00:49 IST Daniil Medvedev: 'I push myself to win tournaments' Team Sportstar 11 February, 2020 00:49 IST Daniil Medvedev: 'I push myself to win tournaments' WATCH: Roger Federer beats Rafael Nadal in charity match WATCH: Bill Gates lobs Rafael Nadal Australian Open: Novak Djokovic beats Dominic Thiem, secures eighth title More Videos Australian Open: Self-belief and hatred for losing won me the title - Kenin Australian Open Day 13 - Sofia Kenin wins maiden Grand Slam title Australian Open - Day 6 Highlights Australian Open 2020: Behind the scenes WATCH: Australian Open - Day 5 Highlights Australian Open: Best of Serena vs Wang Australian Open 2020: Best of Serena Williams Australian Open 2020: Best of Roger Federer