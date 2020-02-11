Tennis Videos

Daniil Medvedev: 'I push myself to win tournaments'

The Russian is keen to ensure he doesn't let his intensity drop as he tries to win tournaments, whether it's ATP or grand slams.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
11 February, 2020 00:49 IST

Daniil Medvedev: 'I push myself to win tournaments'

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
11 February, 2020 00:49 IST
Daniil Medvedev
Daniil Medvedev: 'I push myself to win tournaments'
WATCH: Roger Federer beats Rafael Nadal in charity match
WATCH: Bill Gates lobs Rafael Nadal
Novak Djokovic
Australian Open: Novak Djokovic beats Dominic Thiem, secures eighth title
 More Videos
Sofia Kenin
Australian Open: Self-belief and hatred for losing won me the title - Kenin
Sofia Kenin savours the moment after winning the Australian Open.
Australian Open Day 13 - Sofia Kenin wins maiden Grand Slam title
Australian Open - Day 6 Highlights
Australian Open 2020: Behind the scenes
WATCH: Australian Open - Day 5 Highlights
Serena Williams
Australian Open: Best of Serena vs Wang
Australian Open 2020: Best of Serena Williams
Australian Open 2020: Best of Roger Federer