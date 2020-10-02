Tennis Videos WATCH: Djokovic, Ostapenko, Tsitsipas in action from French Open Day 05 - Highlights French Open highlights, Day Five: Novak Djokovic, Jelena Ostapenko and Stefanos Tsitsipas moved into the third round. Team Sportstar 02 October, 2020 12:42 IST Team Sportstar 02 October, 2020 12:42 IST WATCH: Djokovic, Ostapenko, Tsitsipas in action from French Open Day 05 - Highlights Watch: Nadal, Svitolina, Zverev in action from French Open Day 04 - Highlights French Open: Day Three highlights French Open: Nadal adapting to 'different' Roland Garros More Videos French Open: Serena Williams overcomes shaky start to defeat Kristie Ahn French Open, Day 1 Review: Wawrinka rolls back the years, Halep eases into second round Tsitsipas sees off Garin to reach Hamburg final French Open: Djokovic concedes Nadal favourite to win Halep hopeful of birthday treat at French Open Tsitsipas overcomes Cuevas to reach Hamburg quarters Novak Djokovic - the master of Masters Djokovic just one victory away from Masters record