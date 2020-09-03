Tennis Videos

Dealing with union plan fall out has not been easy, says Djokovic

Novak Djokovic says it has been hard to deal with the statements of the ATP and other governing bodies regarding his plan to launch a new player's representative body amidst the US Open.

03 September, 2020 13:43 IST
