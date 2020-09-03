Tennis Videos Dealing with union plan fall out has not been easy, says Djokovic Novak Djokovic says it has been hard to deal with the statements of the ATP and other governing bodies regarding his plan to launch a new player's representative body amidst the US Open. Team Sportstar 03 September, 2020 13:43 IST Team Sportstar 03 September, 2020 13:43 IST US Open: Djokovic sails on, Pliskova exits Dealing with union plan fall out has not been easy, says Djokovic Kim Clijsters unsure of future after US Open ouster US Open: Day 1 Review - top seeds cruise but Gauff crashes out More Videos US Open Highlights: Djokovic vs Dzumhur U.S. Open Preview: Serena chasing 24, Murray's return and missing fans Serena Williams gunning for 24th Grand Slam Osaka gives Azarenka walkover in Western and Southern Open final Osaka digs deep to set up final with Azarenka at Western and Southern Open Sakkari beats Serena, Williams compares loss to 'dating a guy that you know sucks' Djokovic rolls on at Western and Southern Open, Murray ousted Murray claims biggest win of comeback at Western and Southern