Tennis Videos

Rafael Nadal - 100 matches at Roland Garros

Nadal has won 98 out of 100 matches he has played so far at the French Open over the years.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
09 October, 2020 11:28 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
09 October, 2020 11:28 IST
Rafael Nadal - 100 matches at Roland Garros
Swiatek believes she can achieve 'big things' in tennis
French Open: Sofia Kenin hoping to use Grand Slam final experience against Swiatek
French Open, Day 12 highlights: Kenin, Swiatek move into final
 More Videos
French Open, Day 11 highlights: Djokovic, Tsitsipas, Kvitova, Kenin advance
Nadal ready for Schwartzman challenge in French Open
WATCH: French Open Day 10 Highlights - Schwartzman shocks Thiem; Podoroska, Nadal in semis
WATCH: French Open Day 9 Highlights: Djokovic, Tsitsipas through to last eight
WATCH: French Open Day 8 Highlights: Zverev, Halep crash out; Nadal on course
WATCH: French Open Day 7 Highlights: Djokovic, Kvitova enter fourth round
Watch: French Open day 6 highlights: Wins for Nadal, Halep, Thiem; Wawrinka crashes out
WATCH: Djokovic, Ostapenko, Tsitsipas in action from French Open Day 05 - Highlights