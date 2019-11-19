Tennis Videos

Stefanos Tsitsipas: I'm close to winning Grand Slams

At the press conference after beating Dominic Thiem in the summit clash of the ATP Finals, Stefanos Tsitsipas said he feels he is close to winning majors.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
19 November, 2019 00:59 IST

Stefanos Tsitsipas: I'm close to winning Grand Slams

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
19 November, 2019 00:59 IST
Stefanos Tsitsipas: I'm close to winning Grand Slams
ATP Final loss aside, Dominic Thiem focusing on positives
Stefanos Tsitsipas: Victory over Federer one of my best games this season
Thiem dream is coming true at ATP Finals!
 More Videos
Nadal thanks family at world number one presentation
'This is bull****!' - Nadal rages as journalist questions marriage
Novak Djokovic: Dominic Thiem was just phenomenal
Stefanos Tsitsipas: I don't hate Daniil Medvedev!
Rafael Nadal lacked "competitive spirit" in Alexander Zverev ATP Finals loss
Important to do prior homework - Djokovic
Alex De Minaur goes down to Jannik Sinner in Next-Gen ATP Finals
Ashleigh Barty claims record prize for winning WTA Finals