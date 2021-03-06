Tennis Videos VIDEO: Tsitsipas beats Khachanov to reach Rotterdam semifinals Stefanos Tsitsipas recovers from a break down in the deciding set to beat Karen Khachanov 4-6, 6-3, 7-5. PTI Rotterdam 06 March, 2021 10:28 IST PTI Rotterdam 06 March, 2021 10:28 IST Stefanos Tsitsipas recovered from a break down in the deciding set to beat Karen Khachanov and reach the semifinals of the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament on Friday. Seeded second, the Greek player was 3-1 down in the third before breaking back and beating Khachanov 4-6, 6-3, 7-5. Tsitsipas is seeking his first tour title since February 2020.SCORE CENTREHis win set up a semifinal against fourth-seeded Andrey Rublev, who was pushed hard by qualifier Jeremy Chardy in a 7-6 (2), 6-7 (2), 6-4 win.Chardy saved two match points at 6-5 down in the second set. In the decider, Rublev sealed the win with his 15th ace on his fourth match point. Rublev is aiming to reach his first final of 2021 after going 5-0 in tour finals last year.In the other half of the draw, the semifinal pits Borna Coric against qualifier Marton Fucsovics. Coric hit 11 aces on his way to a hotly contested 7-6 (2), 7-6 (4) win over Kei Nishikori in their quarterfinal. Fucsovics won 6-4, 6-3 over Tommy Paul. Tell me why should I quit? Andy Murray hits back at social media critics Goffin ends title drought with Montpellier crown Naomi Osaka looking to master grass and clay after Australian Open win Osaka vs Brady by the numbers More Videos Australian Open: Fan return will lift players, says Ivanovic Tennis stars happy to end quarantine on light note ahead of Australian Open Australian Open: Tennis stars begin preparations 2020 year in sport: Champions who stayed champions in a difficult year Muguruza off to perfect start in 2021 Medvedev stuns Djokovic to reach ATP Finals semis ATP Finals: Daniil Medvedev beats Alexander Zverev, sets up Djokovic clash Sinner makes Italian Open era history