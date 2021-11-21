Tennis Videos Where is Peng Shuai? Chinese star's disappearance gets murkier Peng Shuai, former doubles world number one, had not been seen or heard from publicly, since she said on Chinese social media on Nov. 2 that former vice-premier Zhang Gaoli had coerced her into sex. AFP 21 November, 2021 15:07 IST AFP 21 November, 2021 15:07 IST Read more about Peng Shuai's disappearance here: Peng's safety comes ahead of business: former WTA CEO ATP backs WTA call for probe into Peng sexual assault allegations Osaka concerned over Peng’s whereabouts after assault allegations WTA head Simon voices concern over statement attributed to Peng Serena 'devastated and shocked' over Peng Shuai reports China says 'not aware' of tennis player Peng Shuai issue WTA still trying to make ‘direct contact’ with Peng Peng situation may force IOC to take hard line with China - Pound Djokovic: Peng situation horrifying, tennis must unite Federer on Peng Shuai's status: 'Hope she's safe' Ons Jabeur becomes first Arab player to break into top 10 rankings World mental health day: A look at Naomi Osaka's mental health revelations From the Royal Family to tennis legends, the world reacts to Emma Raducanu's US Open triumph Daniil Medvedev wins US Open 2021, denies Djokovic calendar slam: The tennis world reacts Read more stories on Tennis Videos. More Videos Emma Raducanu's former tennis club in London celebrates US Open success Emma Raducanu: History beckons Briton teen at US Open Leylah Fernandez - the giant slayer making heads turn at the US Open this year Forbes' list of top-earning tennis players: Roger Federer richest tennis player; Osaka, Serena, Barty in top 10 Naomi Osaka mulls break from tennis after shock US Open exit Roger Federer's third knee surgery casts shadow over future The Naomi Osaka-Simone Biles effect - Tokyo psychologist on duo's mental health impact Osaka withdraws from French Open citing ‘bouts of depression’