Where is Peng Shuai? Chinese star's disappearance gets murkier

Peng Shuai, former doubles world number one, had not been seen or heard from publicly, since she said on Chinese social media on Nov. 2 that former vice-premier Zhang Gaoli had coerced her into sex.

21 November, 2021 15:07 IST
