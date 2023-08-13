  • Frances Tiafoe vs Tallon Griekspoor
  • Brandon Nakashima vs Stan Wawrinka
  • Ben Shelton vs Christopher Eubanks
  • Andy Murray vs Karen Khachanov
  • Matteo Berrettini vs Felix Auger-Aliassime
  • Taylor Fritz vs Jiri Lehecka
  • Gael Monfils vs Cameron Norrie