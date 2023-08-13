Top seed Carlos Alcaraz could face Casper Ruud in the quarterfinals of the Cincinnati Masters while Novak Djokovic has a tough route to the final, as per the draw of the tournament scheduled to be played from August 13-20.

World No. 1 Alcaraz comes into the tournament after a shock defeat to USA’s Tommy Paul in the quarterfinals of the Canadian Open. He has been awarded a bye in Cincinnati and could begin the final event before his US Open title defense with a second-round clash against American wildcard John Isner. He could then be up against Paul in the round of 16 before a potential last-eight clash with Ruud in a rematch of last year’s US Open final.

Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, seeded fourth, is in Alcaraz’s half of the draw and the two could face each other in the semifinals. Seventh-seeded Russian Andrey Rublev and defending champion Borna Coric of Croatia, 15th seed, are also in the Spaniard’s draw.

World No. 2 Djokovic is set to play his first tournament since the defeat to Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final. He will feature in both singles and doubles (with compatriot Nikola Cacic) in Cincinnati before his return to US Open after two years. The 36-year-old Serbian had missed last year’s edition since he could not enter the US which required the international travellers to be vaccinated against COVID-19. However, the US government ended the vaccine mandate on May 11, clearing the way for Djokovic’s entry.

Second-seeded Djokovic could be up against Spain’s Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the second round before a possible round of 16 battle with Alex de Minaur of Australia. Jannik Sinner and Daniil Medvedev are the potential opponents for Djokovic in the quarterfinals and semifinals, respectively.

Here are some of the first-round matches to watch out:-