MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

De Minaur rolls over Davidovich to reach Canadian Open final

De Minaur, fresh off an upset over second seed Daniil Medvedev, delivered a simple gameplan in rather tricky conditions while Davidovich Fokina struggled to find any sort of rhythm.

Published : Aug 13, 2023 07:50 IST , TORONTO - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
De Minaur wasted no time setting the tone against Davidovich Fokina as he broke the Spaniard twice en route to a 5-1 lead before serving out the opening set on his first opportunity.
De Minaur wasted no time setting the tone against Davidovich Fokina as he broke the Spaniard twice en route to a 5-1 lead before serving out the opening set on his first opportunity. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

De Minaur wasted no time setting the tone against Davidovich Fokina as he broke the Spaniard twice en route to a 5-1 lead before serving out the opening set on his first opportunity. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Australia’s Alex De Minaur overcame blustery conditions to secure a breakthrough 6-1, 6-3 victory over Spain’s Alejandro Davidovich Fokina at the Canadian Open on Saturday to reach the first Masters 1000 final of his career.

De Minaur, fresh off an upset over second seed Daniil Medvedev, delivered a simple gameplan in rather tricky conditions while Davidovich Fokina struggled to find any sort of rhythm throughout the 78-minute match.

“First thing I knew once I stepped out on court it wasn’t going to be pretty so I didn’t expect perfect tennis from my side of the court today,” said De Minaur, who wrote “so windy” on an on-court camera lens after the match.

“I just told myself to stay positive, keep competing no matter what and you never know what’s going to happen.

ALSO READ
Pegula beats Swiatek to reach Canadian Open final, rain postpones Rybakina-Samsonova semifinal

“So I thought I had a great mindset today ... didn’t play the best of tennis but I did what needed to be done today in these conditions.”

Up next for De Minaur, who until this week had never before reached the quarter-finals of a Masters 1000 event, will be a clash with either Italian seventh seed Jannik Sinner or 12th-seeded American Tommy Paul.

De Minaur wasted no time setting the tone against Davidovich Fokina as he broke the Spaniard twice en route to a 5-1 lead before serving out the opening set on his first opportunity.

The 24-year-old Australian maintained the pressure as he broke Davidovich Fokina four times to build a 5-2 lead in the second before sealing the match with his seventh break.

“I’ve had a hell of a week. It’s been the breakthrough that I always knew I had inside of me so it’s great to show it and play for a final,” said De Minaur. 

Related Topics

Alex De Minaur /

Canadian Open /

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Latest on Sportstar

  1. De Minaur rolls over Davidovich to reach Canadian Open final
    Reuters
  2. Gokulam Kerala vs Kerala Blasters LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch Kerala derby in Durand Cup?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Pegula beats Swiatek to reach Canadian Open final, rain postpones Rybakina-Samsonova semifinal
    Reuters
  4. Leipzig stuns Bayern with Olmo hat-trick to spoil Kane debut
    Reuters
  5. Bellingham scores on competitive debut to give Madrid 2-0 win at Bilbao
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Indian sport plagued by disappointing setbacks

Ayon Sengupta
‘I believe that if it is my day, and my approach and my rhythm are set, I will put up a good jump when it matters’ — Sreeshankar

Murali Sreeshankar — ‘Kobe Bryant will always remain at the core of my heart’

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. De Minaur rolls over Davidovich to reach Canadian Open final
    Reuters
  2. Pegula beats Swiatek to reach Canadian Open final, rain postpones Rybakina-Samsonova semifinal
    Reuters
  3. Canadian Open 2023: Iga Swiatek vs Jessica Pegula, semifinal preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. Canadian Open 2023: Samsonova upsets Sabalenka, Pegula holds off Gauff to enter semifinals
    Reuters
  5. Alcaraz targets overall improvement after Paul shock in Toronto
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. De Minaur rolls over Davidovich to reach Canadian Open final
    Reuters
  2. Gokulam Kerala vs Kerala Blasters LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch Kerala derby in Durand Cup?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Pegula beats Swiatek to reach Canadian Open final, rain postpones Rybakina-Samsonova semifinal
    Reuters
  4. Leipzig stuns Bayern with Olmo hat-trick to spoil Kane debut
    Reuters
  5. Bellingham scores on competitive debut to give Madrid 2-0 win at Bilbao
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment