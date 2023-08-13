MagazineBuy Print

Sinner beats Paul to set up Canadian Open final clash with De Minaur

Sinner outlasted Paul in a slugfest that was a showcase of power from both sides and at one point saw the duo engage in a 46-shot rally that marked the longest of the week in Toronto.

Published : Aug 13, 2023 08:29 IST , TORONTO - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Jannik Sinner beat Tommy Paul 6-4, 6-4 on Saturday to set up a Canadian Open final clash with Australia’s Alex De Minaur.
Jannik Sinner beat Tommy Paul 6-4, 6-4 on Saturday to set up a Canadian Open final clash with Australia’s Alex De Minaur. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

Jannik Sinner beat Tommy Paul 6-4, 6-4 on Saturday to set up a Canadian Open final clash with Australia’s Alex De Minaur. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Italian seventh seed Jannik Sinner beat Tommy Paul 6-4, 6-4 on Saturday to set up a Canadian Open final clash with Australia’s Alex De Minaur, who was a 6-1, 6-3 winner over Spain’s Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

Sinner outlasted Paul in a slugfest that was a showcase of power from both sides and at one point saw the duo engage in a 46-shot rally that marked the longest of the week in Toronto.

“It was a fight obviously,” said Sinner, who saved eight of 11 break points in the win. “He was playing great as I do and at the end, you know match point, when I got there I was praying please. But thank God I won in two (sets).”

De Minaur rolls over Davidovich to reach Canadian Open final

Sinner and Paul twice exchanged breaks in the opening set but it was the Italian who held serve when it mattered most as he took a 5-4 lead before clinching the set with another break.

Sinner led 2-1 in the second set when Paul called for the tour physio who worked on his right hip while he lay sprawled on his left side in discomfort.

Paul was unable to hold serve in the next game, handing over the break with a double fault, before a determined Sinner went on to consolidate for a commanding 4-1 lead.

From there, the Italian continued to display great length and pace on his ground strokes and turned aside three break points, including one during a 46-shot rally, for a 5-2 lead that sent him on his way.

“I tried so hard to win that point,” Sinner said. “Just tried to play one more ball in the court than him and that was I guess the solution.”

