Tennis Tennis Alcaraz to face Carreno Busta in Barcelona Open final Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz survived a gruelling three-set battle against Australia's Alex de Minaur to make it to the final in Barcelona on Sunday. Team Sportstar 24 April, 2022 18:41 IST Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates after his semifinal win over Australia's Alex de Minaur at the Barcelona Open on Sunday. - REUTERS Team Sportstar 24 April, 2022 18:41 IST Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz survived a gruelling three-set battle against Australia's Alex de Minaur to make it to the final in Barcelona on Sunday.Alcaraz came back from a set down to beat de Minaur 6-7 (4), 7-6 (4), 6-4 in the semifinal that lasted three hours 39 minutes. READ: Swiatek overpowers Sabalenka to win Stuttgart title However, the Spaniard will not have much time to rest as he prepares to face countryman Pablo Carreno Busta in the final in a few hours time. Carreno Busta defeated Argetina's Diego Schwartzman 6-3, 6-4 in the other semifinal.Both semifinals were suspended on Saturday due to rain and therefore had to be completed on the same day when the final was scheduled. Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :