Alcaraz to face Carreno Busta in Barcelona Open final

Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz survived a gruelling three-set battle against Australia's Alex de Minaur to make it to the final in Barcelona on Sunday.

Alcaraz came back from a set down to beat de Minaur 6-7 (4), 7-6 (4), 6-4 in the semifinal that lasted three hours 39 minutes.

However, the Spaniard will not have much time to rest as he prepares to face countryman Pablo Carreno Busta in the final in a few hours time.

Carreno Busta defeated Argetina's Diego Schwartzman 6-3, 6-4 in the other semifinal.

Both semifinals were suspended on Saturday due to rain and therefore had to be completed on the same day when the final was scheduled.