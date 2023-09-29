MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Alcaraz, Rune cruise into round two of China Open

World number four Holger Rune downed Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 6-4 on Friday to set up a second-round tie with Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov.

Published : Sep 29, 2023 20:45 IST , Beijing - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Carlos Alcaraz eased into the second round of the China Open with a 6-4, 6-3 victory over qualifier Yannick Hanfmann on Friday.
Carlos Alcaraz eased into the second round of the China Open with a 6-4, 6-3 victory over qualifier Yannick Hanfmann on Friday. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Carlos Alcaraz eased into the second round of the China Open with a 6-4, 6-3 victory over qualifier Yannick Hanfmann on Friday. | Photo Credit: AFP

World number two Carlos Alcaraz eased into the second round of the China Open with a 6-4, 6-3 victory over qualifier Yannick Hanfmann on Friday.

The two men struggled to hold serve early on but Alcaraz notched the crucial break and secured the first set with a blistering ace.

The Spaniard found his rhythm in the second, breaking Hanfmann in game three and taking the match when the German slammed a forehand return into the net.

The Wimbledon champion will face Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti in the second round.

“I was serving really well in practice, and it was kind of difficult for me that I wasn’t serving really well in the first set,” Alcaraz said at a press briefing after the match.

“I was missing a lot of first serves... but I think I ended the match serving well,” he said in response to a question from AFP.

“I felt really (good) -- moving well, playing well -- so I’m really happy with the performance.”

ALSO READ
China Open: Teen star Coco Gauff says ‘questions’ remain over Peng assault case

- Medvedev magic -

Earlier, world number three Daniil Medvedev cruised through with a 6-2, 6-1 victory over Tommy Paul.

The Russian broke serve decisively in the fourth game and secured the opening set when Paul lofted a forehand long.

Medvedev then peppered the American with a barrage of powerful serves and forehands to close out the match with ease.

He will play Alex De Minaur in the second round on Saturday after the Australian edged out Britain’s Andy Murray in a third-set tie-break on Thursday.

“During the match, I played better and better,” Medvedev said after the match.

“I managed to serve better, to find better angles, some good returns, some good depth on my shots,” the US Open runner-up added.

“It’s never easy after a Grand Slam final to come back and play a big tournament, so (I’m) happy with it.”

- Rune through, Tsitsipas out -

World number four Holger Rune downed Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 6-4 on Friday to set up a second-round tie with Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov.

But Greek heavyweight Stefanos Tsitsipas slumped to a 6-4, 6-4 defeat against Chilean Nicolas Jarry, ranked 23rd in the world.

This year’s China Open is the first since 2019 after Beijing ditched its strict zero-Covid policy.

All of the eight top-ranked men are in action except world number one Novak Djokovic, who is skipping the China leg of the tour this year.

Related Topics

Carlos Alcaraz /

Daniil Medvedev /

China Open

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Alcaraz, Rune cruise into round two of China Open
    AFP
  2. Premier League: Stones to miss Wolves but could return next week, says Guardiola
    Reuters
  3. Al Taee vs Al Nassr live Score: TAI 0-0 NAS, Cristiano Ronaldo almost scores, Saudi Pro League updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. ICC World Cup 2023 Live Score Warm-ups: Ravindra falls on 97 vs Pakistan; Tanzid, Towhid depart as Bangladesh loses two in quick succession vs SL
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asian Games 2023: Indian medal prospects and their strongest opponents
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Alcaraz, Rune cruise into round two of China Open
    AFP
  2. China Open: Teen star Coco Gauff says ‘questions’ remain over Peng assault case
    AFP
  3. Asian Games 2023: Saketh Myneni, Ramkumar Ramanathan win silver in tennis men’s doubles
    Aashin Prasad
  4. Leander Paes: International Tennis Hall of Fame nomination belongs to everybody who has supported me in my journey
    Shayan Acharya
  5. Alex de Minaur beats Murray to advance in China Open; Jabeur reaches semifinals at Ningbo Open
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Alcaraz, Rune cruise into round two of China Open
    AFP
  2. Premier League: Stones to miss Wolves but could return next week, says Guardiola
    Reuters
  3. Al Taee vs Al Nassr live Score: TAI 0-0 NAS, Cristiano Ronaldo almost scores, Saudi Pro League updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. ICC World Cup 2023 Live Score Warm-ups: Ravindra falls on 97 vs Pakistan; Tanzid, Towhid depart as Bangladesh loses two in quick succession vs SL
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asian Games 2023: Indian medal prospects and their strongest opponents
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment