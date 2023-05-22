Final ATP Rankings before 2023 French Open: Alcaraz returns to top spot, Djokovic slips to third

Here is all you need to know about the latest ATP Rankings released on May 22, 2023.

Carlos Alcaraz returned to the top spot in the latest ATP Rankings released on Monday.

The Spaniard, who only need to play a match at last week’s Italian Open to return to the World No. 1 position, eventually lost to Hungarian qualifier Fabian Marozsan in the third round. The 20-year-old Alcaraz will be the top seed at this year’s French Open.

Daniil Medvedev clinched his maiden title on clay in Rome by beating Holger Rune in the final and as a result, went past Novak Djokovic to take the second spot. The Serbian, who lost to Rune in the quarterfinals, slipped to third.

ATP Top 10 (ESP) Carlos Alcaraz - 6815 points (RUS) Daniil Medvedev - 6330 points (SRB) Novak Djokovic - 5955 points (NOR) Casper Ruud - 4915 points (GRE) Stefanos Tsitsipas - 4775 points (DEN) Holger Rune - 4375 points (RUS) Andrey Rublev - 4270 points (ITA) Jannik Sinner - 3435 points (USA) Taylor Fritz - 3390 points (CAN) Felix Auger-Aliassime - 3065 points

Rune, the 20-year-old Dane, reached a new career-high of six with his run to the final in the Italian capital.

Yannick Hanfmann also reached his career-best ranking of 64. The 31-year-old German started as a qualifier in Rome but after the reaching the quarterfinals where he lost to eventual champion Medvedev, he made a massive jump of 37 places.z

Australia’s Aleksandar Vukic made his Top 100 debut (World No. 95) after his runner-up finish at an ATP Challenger event in Oeiros, Portugal, helped him jump 32 spots.

In doubles, India’s Rohan Bopanna returned to the Top 10 after seven years. Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden lost in the second round in Rome but the Indian went up two spots as defending champions Mate Pavic and Nikola Mektic got knocked out in the opening round.