Final WTA Rankings before 2023 French Open: Swiatek stays on top, Rybakina climbs to fourth

Here is all you need to know about the latest WTA Rankings released on May 22, 2023.

Elena Rybakina reached a new career-high ranking of four in the latest WTA Rankings released on Monday.

Kazakh Rybakina, who is the reigning Wimbledon champion, won the Italian Open title last week after her opponent, Anhelina Kalinina of Ukraine, was forced to retire midway through the final. The victory helped Rybakina jump two spots while Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia and USA’s Coco Gauff dropped one place each. Kalinina moved up 22 spots to a new career-high of 25th.

Women's Top 10 (POL) Iga Swiatek - 8940 points (BLR) Aryna Sabalenka - 7541 points (USA) Jessica Pegula - 5205 points (KAZ) Elena Rybakina - 5090 points (FRA) Caroline Garcia - 5025 points (USA) Coco Gauff - 4305 points (TUN) Ons Jabeur - 3541 points (GRE) Maria Sakkari - 3391 points (RUS) Daria Kasatkina - 3275 points (CZE) Petra Kvitova - 3162 points

Iga Swiatek too was forced to retire during her quarterfinal in Rome against Rybakina due to a thigh injury. The 21-year-old is a two-time French Open champion and like last year, will be the top seed at the upcoming edition in Roland-Garros.

Jelena Ostapenko reached her first semifinal on clay since her title-winning run at 2017 French Open and as a result, jumped three spots to 17th.

Spain’s Paula Badosa, who lost to Ostapenko in the quarterfinals in Rome, jumped six spots to 29th and ensured she will be seeded in Paris.

Czech teenager Linda Noskova moved up six spots and made her Top 50 debut (World No. 48).