Tennis

Final WTA Rankings before 2023 French Open: Swiatek stays on top, Rybakina climbs to fourth

WTA Rankings: Elena Rybakina jumped two spots to World No. 4 position after her title-winning run at last week’s Italian Open.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 22 May, 2023 16:46 IST
CHENNAI 22 May, 2023 16:46 IST
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina climbed to number four in the latest WTA Rankings after winning the Italian Open in Rome last week.

Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina climbed to number four in the latest WTA Rankings after winning the Italian Open in Rome last week. | Photo Credit: AP

WTA Rankings: Elena Rybakina jumped two spots to World No. 4 position after her title-winning run at last week’s Italian Open.

Here is all you need to know about the latest WTA Rankings released on May 22, 2023.

Elena Rybakina reached a new career-high ranking of four in the latest WTA Rankings released on Monday.

Kazakh Rybakina, who is the reigning Wimbledon champion, won the Italian Open title last week after her opponent, Anhelina Kalinina of Ukraine, was forced to retire midway through the final. The victory helped Rybakina jump two spots while Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia and USA’s Coco Gauff dropped one place each. Kalinina moved up 22 spots to a new career-high of 25th.

Women's Top 10
(POL) Iga Swiatek - 8940 points
(BLR) Aryna Sabalenka - 7541 points
(USA) Jessica Pegula - 5205 points
(KAZ) Elena Rybakina - 5090 points
(FRA) Caroline Garcia - 5025 points
(USA) Coco Gauff - 4305 points
(TUN) Ons Jabeur - 3541 points
(GRE) Maria Sakkari - 3391 points
(RUS) Daria Kasatkina - 3275 points
(CZE) Petra Kvitova - 3162 points

Iga Swiatek too was forced to retire during her quarterfinal in Rome against Rybakina due to a thigh injury. The 21-year-old is a two-time French Open champion and like last year, will be the top seed at the upcoming edition in Roland-Garros.

Jelena Ostapenko reached her first semifinal on clay since her title-winning run at 2017 French Open and as a result, jumped three spots to 17th.

READ - Final ATP Rankings before 2023 French Open: Alcaraz returns to top spot, Djokovic slips to third

Spain’s Paula Badosa, who lost to Ostapenko in the quarterfinals in Rome, jumped six spots to 29th and ensured she will be seeded in Paris.

Czech teenager Linda Noskova moved up six spots and made her Top 50 debut (World No. 48).

Indians
Doubles
Ankita Raina - 149
Prarthana Thombare - 176 (dropped seven spots)
Rutuja Bhosale - 227 (moved up six places)
Singles
Ankita Raina - 212 (moved up six spots)
Karman Thandi - 265
Rutuja Bhosale - 374 (moved down four spots)
Sahaja Yamalapalli - 452 (moved down two spots)
Vaidehi Chaudhari - 497 (slipped five spots)

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Carlos Alcaraz says, ‘I am not a replacement for Nadal’

Watch: Andy Murray does it again! Saves 5 match points to beat Jiri Lehecka in Qatar Open SF

Watch: Sania Mirza’s journey through the years

Slide shows

2023 Laureus World Sports Awards- In Pictures

Roger Federer press conference - “You always want to play forever...”

Roger Federer to retire: Heartbreak for tennis great in 11 Grand Slam finals - story in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us