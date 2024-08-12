MagazineBuy Print

Alcaraz sets sights on year-end number one spot

The 21-year-old French Open and Wimbledon champion, who lost a thrilling Olympic final to Novak Djokovic, returns to action at this week’s Cincinnati Open, where he can gain ground on the Serb and Italian Jannik Sinner.

Published : Aug 12, 2024 13:26 IST , Bengaluru - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz waves while wearing his silver medal at Paris Olympics.
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz waves while wearing his silver medal at Paris Olympics. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz waves while wearing his silver medal at Paris Olympics. | Photo Credit: AP

After capturing back-to-back Grand Slam titles and a silver medal at the Paris Olympics, world number three Carlos Alcaraz said one of his key goals for the rest of the season is to finish as the top-ranked player in the world.

The 21-year-old French Open and Wimbledon champion, who lost a thrilling Olympic final to Novak Djokovic, returns to action at this week’s Cincinnati Open, where he can gain ground on the Serb and Italian Jannik Sinner.

Alcaraz is 450 points behind world number one Sinner in the ATP live race to the season finale in Turin, the separate year-to-date standings that serve as a measuring stick for the year-end number one battle.

“Obviously being number one is a goal every time that I’m (behind) and the race is an important ranking for me. At the end of the year if you end the race number one, in the rankings it’s quite similar, so you’re going to end number one,” Alcaraz said.

ALSO READ | Rublev beats Matteo Arnaldi 6-4, 6-2 after rain delay to reach Toronto final

“So I’m really focused on that. I’m focused on going to every tournament, thinking about playing great tennis, doing a good result just to get better in the race. This year, ending the year as number one is one of my main goals right now.”

Last year’s Cincinnati runner-up, Alcaraz will begin his campaign against Gael Monfils or Alexei Popyrin as he returns to hardcourt tennis for the first time since reaching the Miami quarter-finals in March.

The Cincinnati Open is an important tune-up event for the August 26-September 8 U.S. Open.

“I’m excited to play here again. Obviously great memories from last year, reaching the final, losing a really tight and epic match (to Djokovic),” Alcaraz said.

Djokovic withdrew from Cincinnati after his Olympic triumph.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

