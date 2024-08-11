MagazineBuy Print

Rublev beats top-seeded defending champion Sinner to reach Montreal semifinals

Rublev beat Brandon Nakashima 6-2, 6-2 earlier Saturday, while Sinner also was playing his second match of the day after topping beat Alejandro Tabilo 6-4, 6-3 in the afternoon.

Published : Aug 11, 2024 11:24 IST , Montreal - 1 MIN READ

AP
Andrey Rublev in action against Jannik Sinner.
Andrey Rublev in action against Jannik Sinner. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Andrey Rublev in action against Jannik Sinner. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Fifth-seeded Andrey Rublev outlasted top-seeded defending champion Jannik Sinner 6-3, 1-6, 6-2 on Saturday night to reach the semifinals in the rain-delayed National Bank Open.

Rublev beat Brandon Nakashima 6-2, 6-2 earlier Saturday, while Sinner also was playing his second match of the day after topping beat Alejandro Tabilo 6-4, 6-3 in the afternoon.

Rain washed out play Thursday night and all of Friday as remnants of Tropical Storm Debby rolled through, putting the event set to end Monday behind schedule.

Sinner missed the Olympics because of tonsillitis after a quarterfinal loss at Wimbledon. In January, the Italian star won the Australian Open final for his first Grand Slam title.

Rublev has victories this year in Madrid and Hong Kong. The 26-year-old Russian will face Matteo Arnaldi in the semifinals. Arnaldi beat Kei Nishikori 6-4, 7-5 in the late match.

ALSO READ | Anisimova upsets Sabalenka to reach WTA Toronto semifinal

The other two quarterfinals were pushed back to Sunday. Second-seeded Alexander Zverev was set to face Sebastian Korda, the winner last week in Washington, while fourth-seeded Hubert Hurkacz was scheduled to play Alexei Popyrin.

Zverev beat 13th-seeded Holger Rune 6-3, 7-6 (5).

Korda topped ninth-seeded Taylor Fritz 6-4, 7-6 (4) in a second-round match that was originally scheduled for Thursday night, then moved on after sixth-seeded Casper Ruud withdrew because of illness.

Popyrin beat seventh-seeded Grigor Dimitrov 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-3. Hurkacz beat Thanasi Kokkinakis 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (6) in the second round, then topped Arthur Rinderknech 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

