Tennis Tennis Alexander Zverev beats Ricardas Berankis to begin bid for 3rd Munich Open title The top-seeded Zverev, who won the tournament in 2017 and 2018, hit six aces, saved three of the five break points he faced and converted five of his own against his 89th-ranked opponent. AP MUNICH 28 April, 2021 21:22 IST Alexander Zverev from Germany serves the ball to Ricardas Berankis of Lithuania during their second round tennis match at the ATP tennis tournament in Munich, Germany, Wednesday, April 28, 2021. - AP AP MUNICH 28 April, 2021 21:22 IST Alexander Zverev began his bid for a third Munich Open title by beating Ricardas Berankis 6-2, 6-4 Wednesday in the second round.The top-seeded Zverev, who won the tournament in 2017 and 2018, hit six aces, saved three of the five break points he faced and converted five of his own against his 89th-ranked opponent.READ | Basilashvili wins Munich opener, McDonald upsets Lajovic The sixth-ranked German will next face either Ilya Ivashka or American qualifier Mackenzie McDonald in the quarterfinals. McDonald upset sixth-seeded Dusan Lajovic on Tuesday.Also, second-seeded Casper Ruud defeated Pablo Cuevas 6-3, 6-2 and John Millman progressed after opponent Guido Pella retired with injury while trailing 6-4, 2-0. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.