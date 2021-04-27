Tennis Tennis Basilashvili wins Munich opener, McDonald upsets Lajovic Basilashvili, who won his fourth ATP title in Qatar last month, had little difficulty as he started his bid for a fifth, converting five of his seven break point opportunities. AP New Delhi 27 April, 2021 18:54 IST Basilashvili won his match in straight sets- GETTY IMAGES AP New Delhi 27 April, 2021 18:54 IST Fifth-seeded Nikoloz Basilashvili defeated Thiago Monteiro 6-2, 6-3 to move into the second round of the Munich Open on Tuesday. Basilashvili, who won his fourth ATP title in Qatar last month, had little difficulty as he started his bid for a fifth, converting five of his seven break point opportunities.The Georgian will next face Colombian qualifier Daniel Elahi Galan or American Sebastian Korda.READ| Rohan Bopanna loses another first round American qualifier Mackenzie McDonald upset the sixth-seeded Dusan Lajovic 6-4, 6-4 for a second-round meeting with Ilya Ivashka.Also, the seventh-seeded Jan-Lennard Struff defeated Andrej Martin of Slovakia 6-4, 6-3, and Pablo Cuevas of Uruguay prevailed over Tennys Sandgren of the U.S. 7-6 (4), 0-6, 6-1.Divij-Erlich pairing lose in pre-quartersDivij Sharan in partnership with Jonathan Erlich of Israel was beaten 6-3, 6-2 by third seeds Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen of Belgium in the doubles pre-quarterfinals stage. Results:Nikoloz Basilashvili (5), Georgia, def. Thiago Monteiro, Brazil, 6-2, 6-3.Mackenzie McDonald, United States, def. Dusan Lajovic (6), Serbia, 6-4, 6-4.Pablo Cuevas, Uruguay, def. Tennys Sandgren, United States, 7-6 (4), 0-6, 6-1.Jan-Lennard Struff (7), Germany, def. Andrej Martin, Slovakia, 6-4, 6-3.Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen (3), Belgium, def. Jonathan Erlich, Israel, and Divij Sharan, India, 6-3, 6-2.Luke Saville and John Peers (2), Australia, def. Harri Heliovaara and Emil Ruusuvuori, Finland, 6-3, 6-4.Guido Pella and Federico Coria, Argentina, def. Andrey Golubev, Kazakhstan, and Andrea Vavassori, Italy, 6-4, 3-6, 10-8. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.