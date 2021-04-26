Rohan Bopanna loses another first round

Rohan Bopanna in partnership with Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan was beaten 6-2, 7-6(1) by the British pair of Luke Bambridge and Dominic Inglot in the doubles pre-quarterfinals of the €481,270 ATP tennis tournament on clay in Estoril, Portugal, on Monday.

It was a continuation of early elimination for the 42nd-ranked Bopanna, who is yet to win a match on the Tour this season.

€481,270 ATP, Estoril, Portugal Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Luke Bambridge & Dominic Inglot (GBR) bt Alexander Bublik (Kaz) & Rohan Bopanna 6-2, 7-6(1).