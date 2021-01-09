Tennis Tennis Anisimova tests positive for COVID-19 - report American World No. 30 Amanda Anisimova has tested positive for COVID-19. Reuters 09 January, 2021 09:16 IST U.S.'s World No. 30, Amanda Anisimova. - AP Reuters 09 January, 2021 09:16 IST American World No. 30 Amanda Anisimova has tested positive for COVID-19, Tennis Channel reported on Friday.The 19-year-old has not confirmed the result but she is not competing at the WTA tournament in Abu Dhabi. In an Instagram post on Friday which included a crying emoji, she wrote: “I want to play.”ALSO READ | Abu Dhabi tennis: Kenin opens season with winThe hard-hitting Anisimova is among a crop of rising American women making waves in the sport, a group that includes Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin, 22, and 16-year-old Coco Gauff.Anisimova won her maiden tour-level title on the Bogota clay in April 2019 and reached a career-high ranking of 21 six months later. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos