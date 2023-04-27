Tennis

Slovakian tennis player Andrej Martin handed doping ban

The 33-year-old Martin, who reached a career-high singles ranking of No. 93 in 2020, tested positive for the anabolic agent SARM S-22 at the Bratislava Open, an ATP Challenger Tour event, in June 2022.

AP
LONDON 27 April, 2023 17:27 IST
LONDON 27 April, 2023 17:27 IST
FILE PHOTO: Slovakian tennis player Andrej Martin.

FILE PHOTO: Slovakian tennis player Andrej Martin. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The 33-year-old Martin, who reached a career-high singles ranking of No. 93 in 2020, tested positive for the anabolic agent SARM S-22 at the Bratislava Open, an ATP Challenger Tour event, in June 2022.

Slovakian tennis player Andrej Martin was handed a 14-month ban on Thursday for breaching doping rules.

The 33-year-old Martin, who reached a career-high singles ranking of No. 93 in 2020, tested positive for the anabolic agent SARM S-22 at the Bratislava Open, an ATP Challenger Tour event, in June 2022.

Also Read
Women’s tennis more consistent than men’s: Swiatek

An independent tribunal found that Martin “had not knowingly ingested the banned substance,” the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) said, after he said the banned substance was in a teammate’s water bottle from which he mistakenly drank during a floorball tournament the same month.

During the hearing, Martin’s floorball teammate admitted to adding ostarine drops — another name for SARM S-22 — to his water bottle.

The tribunal said “the burden of responsibility for what players ingest is their own” and decided a 14-month ban was appropriate because the offense was not intentional.

Martin’s ban will end on June 5, 2024.

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Carlos Alcaraz says, ‘I am not a replacement for Nadal’

Watch: Andy Murray does it again! Saves 5 match points to beat Jiri Lehecka in Qatar Open SF

Watch: Sania Mirza’s journey through the years

Slide shows

Roger Federer press conference - “You always want to play forever...”

Roger Federer to retire: Heartbreak for tennis great in 11 Grand Slam finals - story in pictures

Roger Federer to retire: Swiss maestro’s 20 Grand Slam dunks in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us