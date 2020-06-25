Andy Murray buoyed by performance despite defeat in charity game

Andy Murray was buoyed by his performance against Kyle Edmund in the Battle of the Brits charity tourney in London on Wednesday. Playing after his second game in two days after a lengthy break from tennis due to injuries, Murray suffered a 6-7 (2), 7-6 (4), 10-5 defeat against Edmund.

“To be honest, right now I’m not bothered so much about the results,” Murray was quoted as saying by theguardian.com.

“I know if my hip’s good my tennis will get better over the next months. If I sharpen up, I’ll be playing high-level tennis. More chance of playing Washington (in August) than Cincinnati because I don’t want to play back-to-back tournaments. I want to have a few more cracks at the majors,” Murray declared.

Commenting on his performance against Edmund, Murray said: “I think I did pretty well, much better than yesterday (against Liam Broady), how I hit the ball from the back of the court. It would have been nice to come through it. Kyle’s a tough guy to play.”

‘Not easy’

Edmund said Murray displayed some of his sharpness during the contest. “He’s had a big operation but he served very well and he found some sharpness. It is not easy to hit through him, you have to build the point. You’re still playing Andy Murray. He’s won so much in his career. You’ve got to do so much problem-solving against him. Just staying in the match counts for a lot against him,” he said.

Murray’s coach Jamie Delgado said, “I’m very happy with the way Andy stepped up and played a lot of good tennis. He felt a little stiff this morning, but that’s to be expected. He hasn’t played in a long time.”

Murray next plays James Ward and a win will give him a berth in the semifinals.