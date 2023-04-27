Andy Murray crashed out of the Madrid Open in the first round on Thursday, beaten 6-2, 7-6(7) by qualifier Andrea Vavassori.

The Italian world number 164 turfed out the three-time Grand Slam champion Briton in straight sets in the Spanish capital.

Maiden Masters 1000 win - against a 14-time Masters 1000 champion 🔥



27 y/o qualifier Andrea Vavassori knocks out Murray 6-2 7-6(7) in Madrid!#MMOpenpic.twitter.com/zADxT11vnm — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) April 27, 2023

Former world number one Murray was also knocked out in the first round at the Monte Carlo Masters a fortnight ago, describing it as “demoralising” and “awful”.

Vavassori broke world number 52 Murray twice to take a 4-0 lead in the first set before serving out, with his opponent unable to force a single break point.

The 27-year-old broke again for 2-1 in the second set but fired into the net to allow his opponent back in to level at 4-4, with Murray celebrating furiously.

Vavassori committed a double fault at match point in the tie-break and then hit the net with another shot, before Murray saved a third match point on serve.

The Briton saved a fourth too, but the Italian clinched victory at the fifth time of asking when Murray erred badly at the net.

It is the first time two-time winner Murray has fallen at the first hurdle in Madrid in 12 appearances.

Earlier Austria’s Dominic Thiem beat Kyle Edmund 6-4, 6-1 to set up a second round clash with Barcelona Open runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas.