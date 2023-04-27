Tennis

Madrid Open: Murray crashes out in opening round

Andy Murray crashed out of the Madrid Open in the first round on Thursday, beaten 6-2, 7-6(7) by qualifier Andrea Vavassori.

MADRID 27 April, 2023 22:56 IST
Britain’s Andy Murray lost to Italy’s Andrea Vavassori in first round of the Madrid Open on Thursday.

Britain's Andy Murray lost to Italy's Andrea Vavassori in first round of the Madrid Open on Thursday.

The Italian world number 164 turfed out the three-time Grand Slam champion Briton in straight sets in the Spanish capital.

Former world number one Murray was also knocked out in the first round at the Monte Carlo Masters a fortnight ago, describing it as “demoralising” and “awful”.

Vavassori broke world number 52 Murray twice to take a 4-0 lead in the first set before serving out, with his opponent unable to force a single break point.

The 27-year-old broke again for 2-1 in the second set but fired into the net to allow his opponent back in to level at 4-4, with Murray celebrating furiously.

Madrid Masters: Andreeva stuns Haddad Maia, Gauff reaches third round

Vavassori committed a double fault at match point in the tie-break and then hit the net with another shot, before Murray saved a third match point on serve.

The Briton saved a fourth too, but the Italian clinched victory at the fifth time of asking when Murray erred badly at the net.

It is the first time two-time winner Murray has fallen at the first hurdle in Madrid in 12 appearances.

Earlier Austria’s Dominic Thiem beat Kyle Edmund 6-4, 6-1 to set up a second round clash with Barcelona Open runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas.

