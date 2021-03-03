Tennis

Tell me why should I quit? Andy Murray hits back at social media critics

Safe to say that Andy Murray is tired of a particular question he keeps getting asked off late.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
03 March, 2021 16:58 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
03 March, 2021 16:58 IST
Tell me why should I quit? Andy Murray hits back at social media critics
Goffin ends title drought with Montpellier crown
Naomi Osaka looking to master grass and clay after Australian Open win
Osaka vs Brady by the numbers
 More Videos
Match Practice for the Pros
Tennis stars happy to end quarantine on light note ahead of Australian Open
Best sports quotes of 2020
WATCH: Best sports quotes of 2020
Sportspersons who passed away in 2020
Remembering sportspersons who passed away in 2020
Medvedev stuns Djokovic to reach ATP Finals semis
ATP Finals: Daniil Medvedev beats Alexander Zverev, sets up Djokovic clash
Sinner makes Italian Open era history
Tennis Highlights: Medvedev beats Zverev in Paris for third Masters crown
Nadal out as Zverev reaches Paris Masters final