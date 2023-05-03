Murray beats Monfils in Challenger Tour meeting in France

Three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray stepped down to the Challenger Tour on Wednesday and defeated fellow veteran Gael Monfils, nine years after the pair’s last meeting.

Former world number one Murray, seeking clay court hours on the clock before the start of the French Open later this month, came through 6-3, 6-2 at the second-tier event in the French town of Aix-en-Provence.

Perfect start in Provence ✅



Andy Murray passes his first round test against Gael Monfils 6-3, 6-2.#ATPChallenger | @OpenduPaysdAixpic.twitter.com/UDU3vMkE6X — ATP Challenger Tour (@ATPChallenger) May 3, 2023

Murray, almost 36, and Monfils, who turns 37 in September, last met in a five-set quarter-final at the 2014 French Open where the British star prevailed 6-4, 6-1, 4-6, 1-6, 6-0.

Murray, currently at 52 in the world, claimed victory in 82 minutes over his French opponent, whose ranking has slipped to 332 after a seven-month absence due to a foot injury.

Up next for Murray is another French player, 187th-ranked Laurent Lokoli.