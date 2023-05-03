Tennis

Murray beats Monfils in Challenger Tour meeting in France

Former world number one Murray, seeking clay court hours on the clock before the start of the French Open later this month, came through 6-3, 6-2 at the second-tier event in the French town of Aix-en-Provence.

AFP
PARIS 03 May, 2023 21:57 IST
PARIS 03 May, 2023 21:57 IST
FILE PHOTO: Three-time Major winner Andy Murray (in pic) beat Frenchman Gael Monfils in first round of the ATP Challenger Tour event in Aix-en-Provence, France on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Three-time Major winner Andy Murray (in pic) beat Frenchman Gael Monfils in first round of the ATP Challenger Tour event in Aix-en-Provence, France on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Former world number one Murray, seeking clay court hours on the clock before the start of the French Open later this month, came through 6-3, 6-2 at the second-tier event in the French town of Aix-en-Provence.

Three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray stepped down to the Challenger Tour on Wednesday and defeated fellow veteran Gael Monfils, nine years after the pair’s last meeting.

Former world number one Murray, seeking clay court hours on the clock before the start of the French Open later this month, came through 6-3, 6-2 at the second-tier event in the French town of Aix-en-Provence.

Murray, almost 36, and Monfils, who turns 37 in September, last met in a five-set quarter-final at the 2014 French Open where the British star prevailed 6-4, 6-1, 4-6, 1-6, 6-0.

Murray, currently at 52 in the world, claimed victory in 82 minutes over his French opponent, whose ranking has slipped to 332 after a seven-month absence due to a foot injury.

Up next for Murray is another French player, 187th-ranked Laurent Lokoli.

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Carlos Alcaraz says, ‘I am not a replacement for Nadal’

Watch: Andy Murray does it again! Saves 5 match points to beat Jiri Lehecka in Qatar Open SF

Watch: Sania Mirza’s journey through the years

Slide shows

Roger Federer press conference - “You always want to play forever...”

Roger Federer to retire: Heartbreak for tennis great in 11 Grand Slam finals - story in pictures

Roger Federer to retire: Swiss maestro’s 20 Grand Slam dunks in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us