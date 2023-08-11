MagazineBuy Print

Injured Murray withdraws from Toronto clash

Murray’s withdrawal gave seventh-seed Sinner a walkover into a quarter-final against French veteran Gael Monfils.

Published : Aug 11, 2023 08:32 IST - 1 MIN READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Britain's Andy Murray had battled into the third round after a gruelling three-setter against Max Purcell on Wednesday
FILE PHOTO: Britain’s Andy Murray had battled into the third round after a gruelling three-setter against Max Purcell on Wednesda | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Britain’s Andy Murray had battled into the third round after a gruelling three-setter against Max Purcell on Wednesda | Photo Credit: AP

British veteran Andy Murray withdrew from his last 16 clash with Italy’s Jannik Sinner at the ATP Toronto Masters on Thursday, citing an abdominal strain.

The 36-year-old two-time Wimbledon champion, who had battled into the third round after a gruelling three-setter against Max Purcell on Wednesday, announced his withdrawal moments before his clash with Sinner was due to get underway.

Also Read: Alcaraz battles into Toronto quarters after beating Hurkacz

“Everyone I have an issue with my abdominal, so unfortunately I’m not going to be able to play this evening,” Murray told fans on court in Toronto.

“I’m really sorry. I feel like I’ve let you down. I’ve rarely been in this situation in my career, and I feel terrible.”

Murray’s withdrawal gave seventh-seed Sinner a walkover into a quarter-final against French veteran Gael Monfils.

Off-side: Indian sport plagued by disappointing setbacks

Ayon Sengupta
‘I believe that if it is my day, and my approach and my rhythm are set, I will put up a good jump when it matters’ — Sreeshankar

Murali Sreeshankar — ‘Kobe Bryant will always remain at the core of my heart’

Jonathan Selvaraj
