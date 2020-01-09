Tennis Tennis ITF Tennis: Ankita Raina moves into quarterfinals Raina defeats former World No. 63 Irina Falconi 2-6, 6-4, 6-4, in Bendigo, Australia. Team Sportstar 09 January, 2020 20:58 IST Ankita Raina will next face U.S.'s Sachia Vickery, the third seed. - Vivek Bendre Team Sportstar 09 January, 2020 20:58 IST Ankita Raina battled past former World No. 63 Irina Falconi of the U.S. 2-6, 6-4, 6-4, in the pre-quarterfinals of the USD 25,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament in Bendigo, Australia, on Thursday.WATCH | Coco Gauff chides father for 'curse' during Auckland OpenIn the quarterfinals, Ankita will challenge U.S.'s Sachia Vickery, the third seed.In the USD 15,000 ITF women’s event in Tunisia, Zeel Desai outplayed Olymmpe Lancelot of France 6-0, 6-2 after a bye in the first round. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.