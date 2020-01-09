ITF Tennis: Ankita Raina moves into quarterfinals

Ankita Raina battled past former World No. 63 Irina Falconi of the U.S. 2-6, 6-4, 6-4, in the pre-quarterfinals of the USD 25,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament in Bendigo, Australia, on Thursday.

In the quarterfinals, Ankita will challenge U.S.'s Sachia Vickery, the third seed.

In the USD 15,000 ITF women’s event in Tunisia, Zeel Desai outplayed Olymmpe Lancelot of France 6-0, 6-2 after a bye in the first round.