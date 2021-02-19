Tennis Tennis Ankita Raina wins maiden WTA title, pockets Phillip Island Trophy India’s Ankita Raina and partner Kamilla Rakhimova win the women's doubles title. PTI 19 February, 2021 12:40 IST Ankita Raina (right) and doubles partner Kamilla Rakhimova with the trophy. - TWITTER (@WTA) PTI 19 February, 2021 12:40 IST India’s Ankita Raina on Friday won her maiden WTA title as she and her Russian partner Kamilla Rakhimova clinched the doubles event in the Phillip Island Trophy here.The Ankita-Kamilla pair beat Russia’s Anna Blinkova and Anastasia Potapova 2-6, 6-4, 10-7 in the final.The win will propel the 28-year-old Ankita to top-100 in the WTA rankings in doubles. She will be the second Indian woman player to be in top-100 after Sania Mirza.Ankita had won ITF doubles title and WTA 125k series title before Friday’s win. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.