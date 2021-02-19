Tennis

Ankita Raina wins maiden WTA title, pockets Phillip Island Trophy

India’s Ankita Raina and partner Kamilla Rakhimova win the women's doubles title.

19 February, 2021 12:40 IST

Ankita Raina (right) and doubles partner Kamilla Rakhimova with the trophy. - TWITTER (@WTA)

India’s Ankita Raina on Friday won her maiden WTA title as she and her Russian partner Kamilla Rakhimova clinched the doubles event in the Phillip Island Trophy here.

The Ankita-Kamilla pair beat Russia’s Anna Blinkova and Anastasia Potapova 2-6, 6-4, 10-7 in the final.

The win will propel the 28-year-old Ankita to top-100 in the WTA rankings in doubles. She will be the second Indian woman player to be in top-100 after Sania Mirza.

Ankita had won ITF doubles title and WTA 125k series title before Friday’s win.