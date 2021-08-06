Ankita Raina-Mona Barthel pair enters WTA semifinals in US

Ankita Raina in partnership with Mona Barthel of Germany beat Sophie Chang and Sophia Wittle of the US 7-5, 6-2 to reach the doubles semifinals of the $115,000 WTA tennis tournament in Concord, US.

The results

$115,000 WTA, Concord, US

Doubles (quarterfinals): Mona Barthel (Ger) & Ankita Raina bt Sophie Chang & Sophia Whittle (US) 7-5, 6-2.

$25,000 ITF women, Parnu, Estonia

Doubles (quarterfinals): Magali Kempen (Bel) & Rutuja Bhosale bt Melanie Klaffner & Sinja Kraus (Aut) 6-1, 6-1; Oleksandra Olynykova (Cro) & Sowjanya Bavisetti w.o. Julia Avdeeva & Ekaterina Kazionova (Rus).



$15,000 ITF women, Monastir, Tunisia

Doubles (quarterfinals): Mariana Drazic (Cro) & Sara Lanca (Por) bt Shria Atturu (US) & Smriti Bhasin 6-2, 7-6(2).