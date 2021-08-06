Tennis Tennis Ankita Raina-Mona Barthel pair enters WTA semifinals in US Ankita Raina and Mona Barthel beat Sophie Chang and Sophia Wittle 7-5, 6-2 to reach the doubles semifinals of the WTA tennis tournament in Concord, US. Team Sportstar New Delhi 06 August, 2021 18:56 IST The last two years have been a period of significant improvement for Ankita Raina. - Latvian Tennis Union/Raimonds Volonts Team Sportstar New Delhi 06 August, 2021 18:56 IST Ankita Raina in partnership with Mona Barthel of Germany beat Sophie Chang and Sophia Wittle of the US 7-5, 6-2 to reach the doubles semifinals of the $115,000 WTA tennis tournament in Concord, US.READ: Tennis in Tokyo Olympics: Sania Mirza-Ankita Raina crash outThe results$115,000 WTA, Concord, USDoubles (quarterfinals): Mona Barthel (Ger) & Ankita Raina bt Sophie Chang & Sophia Whittle (US) 7-5, 6-2.$25,000 ITF women, Parnu, EstoniaDoubles (quarterfinals): Magali Kempen (Bel) & Rutuja Bhosale bt Melanie Klaffner & Sinja Kraus (Aut) 6-1, 6-1; Oleksandra Olynykova (Cro) & Sowjanya Bavisetti w.o. Julia Avdeeva & Ekaterina Kazionova (Rus).$15,000 ITF women, Monastir, TunisiaDoubles (quarterfinals): Mariana Drazic (Cro) & Sara Lanca (Por) bt Shria Atturu (US) & Smriti Bhasin 6-2, 7-6(2). Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :