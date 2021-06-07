Ankita Raina in final qualifying round of WTA tournament on grass

Ankita Raina beat Ellen Perez of Australia 7-6(5), 6-4 in the first qualifying round of the $235,238 WTA tennis tournament on grass in Nottingham on Monday.

In the main draw, the 28-year-old Ankita was scheduled to play the 19-year-old Catherine Mcnally of the US.



Meanwhile, in the men’s Challenger in Nottingham, Ramkumar Ramanathan was beaten 6-2, 6-4 by Marius Copil of Romania in the second and final qualifying round.

The results:

$235,238 WTA, Nottingham, Britain Qualifying singles (first round): Ankita Raina bt Ellen Perez (Aus) 7-6(5), 6-4.

€132,280 Challenger, Nottingham, Britain Qualifying singles (second and final round): Marius Copil (Rou) bt Ramkumar Ramanathan 6-2, 6-4; First round: Ramkumar Ramanathan bt Anton Matusevich (GBR) 2-6, 7-6(1), 7-6(5).