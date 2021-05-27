Sumit Nagal fails to make it to French Open main draw

India’s Sumit Nagal was defeated in straight sets in the second round of the French Open Qualifying in Paris on Wednesday, meaning he will not be able to make his third appearance in a row in Grand Slams.

Nagal fell to a 6-3, 6-3 loss against Chile’s Alejandro Tabilo. In the engrossing contest that lasted one-and-a-half hours, Nagal could break the serve of his rival, ranked 23 places below him at 146, only twice while he himself dropped his serve five times.

It brings curtains to India’s challenge in the Qualifiers.

RELATED - Ankita, Ramkumar bow out of Qualifiers

India will be represented in the French Open through Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan. Bopanna and Sharan have teamed up for men’s doubles.

It will be crucial for the duo to earn ranking points by going deep in the draw since the official rankings of June 10 will decide which players make the cut for the Tokyo Olympics.

Sania Mirza decided not to compete in this tournament as she wanted to use her ‘special ranking’ to enter Wimbledon.