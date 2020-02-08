Tennis Tennis Ankita Raina wins 18th career doubles title Ankita Raina, seeded No. 1 with Bibiane Schoofs of the Netherlands, won her second successive doubles title with a 6-2, 3-6, 10-7 victory in Nonthaburi, Thailand. Team Sportstar New Delhi 08 February, 2020 19:17 IST File photo of Ankita Raina who has been in brilliant form with two successive doubles titles. - Vivek Bendre Team Sportstar New Delhi 08 February, 2020 19:17 IST Ankita Raina, seeded No. 1 with Bibiane Schoofs of the Netherlands, won her second successive doubles title with a 6-2, 3-6, 10-7 victory over the pair of Miyabi Inoue of Japan and Jia-Qi Kang of China in the final of the $25,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament in Nonthaburi, Thailand, on Saturday.Read: Ankita Raina optimistic about getting to the next level Ankita had won both the singles and doubles titles last week. She could not enter the singles this week as she was scheduled to compete in the FedCup in Nur Sultan, Kazakhstan, which subsequently got postponed owing to the coronavirus outbreak in China.This was the 18th career doubles title for the 27-year-old Ankita in the professional circuit, and the third with Bibiane Schoofs. The two had won their first doubles title together in Belgium in 2017.The results:$25,000 ITF women, Nonthaburi, ThailandDoubles (final): Bibiane Schoofs (Ned) & Ankita Raina bt Miyabi Inoue (Jpn) & Jia-Qi Kang (Chn) 6-2, 3-6, [10-7]. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.