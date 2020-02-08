Ankita Raina wins 18th career doubles title

Ankita Raina, seeded No. 1 with Bibiane Schoofs of the Netherlands, won her second successive doubles title with a 6-2, 3-6, 10-7 victory over the pair of Miyabi Inoue of Japan and Jia-Qi Kang of China in the final of the $25,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament in Nonthaburi, Thailand, on Saturday.

Read: Ankita Raina optimistic about getting to the next level

Ankita had won both the singles and doubles titles last week. She could not enter the singles this week as she was scheduled to compete in the FedCup in Nur Sultan, Kazakhstan, which subsequently got postponed owing to the coronavirus outbreak in China.

This was the 18th career doubles title for the 27-year-old Ankita in the professional circuit, and the third with Bibiane Schoofs. The two had won their first doubles title together in Belgium in 2017.

The results:

$25,000 ITF women, Nonthaburi, Thailand

Doubles (final): Bibiane Schoofs (Ned) & Ankita Raina bt Miyabi Inoue (Jpn) & Jia-Qi Kang (Chn) 6-2, 3-6, [10-7].