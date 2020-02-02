ITF Thailand: Ankita Raina wins singles final, bags doubles title

Third-seeded Ankita Raina beat fourth seed Chloe Paquet of France 6-3, 7-5 to clinch the title in the $25,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament in Nonthaburi, Thailand, on Sunday.

It was a double crown for the 171st ranked Ankita who had earlier won the doubles title with Bibiane Schoofs of the Netherlands. It was the 10th career singles title for the 27-year-old Ankita on the professional circuit.

The results:

$25,000 ITF women, Nonthaburi, Thailand Singles (final): Ankita Raina bt Chloe Paquet (Fra) 6-3, 7-5.