Tennis Tennis ITF Thailand: Ankita Raina in singles final, wins doubles title India's Ankita Rina and Bibiane Schoofs of Netherlands beat Thai duo Supapitch Kuearum and Mananchaya Sawangkaew 6-4, 6-2 in the women's doubles final. Team Sportstar 01 February, 2020 19:37 IST Ankita Raina beat Leonie Kung of Switzerland in the women's singles semifinal in Thailand (File Photo). - Shiv Kumar Pushpakar Team Sportstar 01 February, 2020 19:37 IST India's Ankita Raina was in robust form as she outplayed Leonie Kung of Switzerland 6-3, 6-1 to make the singles final of the $25,000 ITF women's tennis tournament in Nonthaburi, Thailand, on Saturday.In the final, the third seed Ankita will face fourth seed Chloe Paquet of France, who beat the second seed Wang Xinyu of China in three sets.In the doubles final, Ankita, seeded No.1 with Bibiane Schoofs of the Netherlands, beat the Thai wild card entrants Supapitch Kuearum and Mananchaya Sawangkaew 6-4, 6-2.Meanwhile, in the Challenger in France, Purav Raja in partnership with Adil Shamasdin of Canada was beaten in straight sets by Ivan Sabanov and Matej Sabanov of Croatia in the doubles semifinals.THE RESULTS:$25,000 ITF women, Nonthaburi, Thailand Singles (semifinals): Ankita Raina beat Leonie Kung (Sui) 6-3, 6-1.Doubles (final): Bibiane Schoofs (Ned) & Ankita Raina beat Supapitch Kuarum & Mananchaya Sawangkaew (Tha) 6-4, 6-2.€ 46,600 Challenger, Quimper, France Doubles (semifinals): Ivan Sabanov & Matej Sabanov (Cro) beat Adil Shamasdin (Can) & Purav Raja 6-2, 6-3.