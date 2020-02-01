ITF Thailand: Ankita Raina in singles final, wins doubles title

India's Ankita Raina was in robust form as she outplayed Leonie Kung of Switzerland 6-3, 6-1 to make the singles final of the $25,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament in Nonthaburi, Thailand, on Saturday.

In the final, the third seed Ankita will face fourth seed Chloe Paquet of France, who beat the second seed Wang Xinyu of China in three sets.

In the doubles final, Ankita, seeded No.1 with Bibiane Schoofs of the Netherlands, beat the Thai wild card entrants Supapitch Kuearum and Mananchaya Sawangkaew 6-4, 6-2.

Meanwhile, in the Challenger in France, Purav Raja in partnership with Adil Shamasdin of Canada was beaten in straight sets by Ivan Sabanov and Matej Sabanov of Croatia in the doubles semifinals.