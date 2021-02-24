Tennis Tennis World No. 1 Ash Barty withdraws from Qatar Open Barty's decision comes after being knocked out of the Adelaide International on Wednesday, losing 6-3 6-4 to American Danielle Collins in the second round. Reuters 24 February, 2021 23:12 IST Barty's decision comes after being knocked out of the Adelaide International on Wednesday. - Getty Images Reuters 24 February, 2021 23:12 IST World number one Ash Barty has withdrawn from next week's Qatar Open in Doha due to a left leg injury, organisers of the WTA 500 tournament said on Wednesday.Barty's decision comes after being knocked out of the Adelaide International on Wednesday, losing 6-3 6-4 to American Danielle Collins in the second round.The 24-year-old Australian was struggling with a left thigh strain throughout the Australian Open, where she bowed out in the quarterfinals last week.READ| Adelaide International: Coco Gauff beats Petra Martic to advance into quarters "Unfortunately I have withdrawn from the Qatar Total Open with a left leg injury," Barty said."I wish the tournament a safe and successful event and hope to play there next year."Thank you to the event organisers and the WTA for all the work you are doing, I look forward to competing again in Miami in a few weeks time."Barty follows world number three Simona Halep and 2019 U.S. Open winner Bianca Andreescu in skipping the Doha event. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.