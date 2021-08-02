Tennis Tennis ATP Citi Open: Prajnesh, Ramkumar make it to Washington main draw Prajnesh and Ramkumar won two rounds each to qualify into the main draw of the ATP-500 tennis tournament in Washington. Kamesh Srinivasan 02 August, 2021 21:43 IST FILE PHOTO: Prajnesh will open against Emil Ruusuvuori of Finland, while Ramkumar will play Steve Johnson of the US. - REUTERS Kamesh Srinivasan 02 August, 2021 21:43 IST Sixth seed Prajnesh Gunneswaran and alternate entrant Ramkumar Ramanathan won two rounds each to qualify into the main draw of the ATP-500 tennis tournament in Washington, with a purse of $2,046,340.In the main draw, Prajnesh will open against Emil Ruusuvuori of Finland, while Ramkumar will play Steve Johnson of the US.ALSO READ| US teen Nakashima reaches second successive ATP finalIn doubles, Rohan Bopanna has been seeded third in partnership with Ivan Dodig of Croatia, and the duo will take on wild card entrants Nick Kyrgios and Frances Tiafoe.The results, Qualifying singles (second and final round):Ramkumar Ramanathan bt Sebastian Ofner (Austria) 7-5, 6-1;Prajnesh Gunneswaran bt Go Soeda (Japan) 6-3, 6-1;First round: Ramkumar Ramanathan bt Christopher Eubanks (US) 6-4, 3-6, 6-3;Prajnesh Gunneswaran bt Luke Saville (Australia) 6-2, 6-2. Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :