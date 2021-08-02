ATP Citi Open: Prajnesh, Ramkumar make it to Washington main draw

Sixth seed Prajnesh Gunneswaran and alternate entrant Ramkumar Ramanathan won two rounds each to qualify into the main draw of the ATP-500 tennis tournament in Washington, with a purse of $2,046,340.

In the main draw, Prajnesh will open against Emil Ruusuvuori of Finland, while Ramkumar will play Steve Johnson of the US.

In doubles, Rohan Bopanna has been seeded third in partnership with Ivan Dodig of Croatia, and the duo will take on wild card entrants Nick Kyrgios and Frances Tiafoe.

The results, Qualifying singles (second and final round):

Ramkumar Ramanathan bt Sebastian Ofner (Austria) 7-5, 6-1;

Prajnesh Gunneswaran bt Go Soeda (Japan) 6-3, 6-1;

First round: Ramkumar Ramanathan bt Christopher Eubanks (US) 6-4, 3-6, 6-3;

Prajnesh Gunneswaran bt Luke Saville (Australia) 6-2, 6-2.