Tennis Tennis Djokovic closes gap on world number one Nadal in new rankings Novak Djokovic won all eight of his matches last week and beat his rival 6-2, 7-6 (7/4) in the final to close the gap between the world's top two players to just 510 points. AFP PARIS 13 January, 2020 19:40 IST Novak Djokovic's ATP Cup win over Rafael Nadal enable him to cut the gap in the ATP rankings. - Getty Images AFP PARIS 13 January, 2020 19:40 IST Novak Djokovic's win over Rafael Nadal on Sunday not only helped Serbia secure the ATP Cup in Sydney but enabled him to close the gap on the Spaniard in the new ATP rankings released on Monday.Djokovic won all eight of his matches last week and beat his rival 6-2, 7-6 (7/4) in the final to close the gap between the world's top two players to just 510 points as the tour heads towards the first major of the season, next week's Australian Open in Melbourne.Read: Nadal pushes for ATP Cup, Davis Cup to mergeAt the start of the year, the gap stood at 930 points.The other beneficiary of last week's action was the Russian Andrey Rublev who climbed five places to 18 on the back of his victory in Doha, the third title of his career.ATP rankings as of January 131. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 10,235 pts2. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 9,7203. Roger Federer (SUI) 6,5904. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 5,960 (+1)5. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 5,890 (-1)6. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 5,3757. Alexander Zverev (GER) 3,3458. Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 2,8709. Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) 2,640 (+1)10. Gael Monfils (FRA) 2,565 (-1)11. David Goffin (BEL) 2,55512. Fabio Fognini (ITA) 2,31013. Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 2,200 (+1)14. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 2,130 (-1)15. Stan Wawrinka (SUI) 2,04516. Karen Khachanov (RUS) 1,995 (+1)17. Kei Nishikori (JPN) 1,930 (-1)18. Andrey Rublev (RUS) 1,799 (+5)19. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 1,772 (+1)20. John Isner (USA) 1,770 (+1) Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.