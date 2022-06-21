ATP to start off-court coaching trial from July

The ATP has announced on Tuesday that ‘off-court’ coaching will be on trial for the second half of the season.

The trial will permit coaching from designated coach seats during qualifying and main draw matches at ATP Tour events, starting from the week of 11 July 2022.

The ATP announced that it will be also used during the US Open later this year and run through until the ATP Finals.

According to the statement from ATP, off-court coaching will be permitted under the following conditions:

Coaches must sit in the tournament’s designated coach seats

Coaching (verbal and non-verbal) is allowed only if it does not interrupt play or create any hindrance to the opponent

Verbal coaching is permitted only when the player is at the same end of the court

Non-verbal coaching (hand signals) is permitted at any time

Verbal coaching may consist of a few words and/or short phrases (no conversations are permitted)

Coaches may not speak to their player when the player leaves the court for any reason

Penalties and fines will still apply for abuse or misuse of the above coaching conditions

