MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Men’s players ranked in top 100 to receive guaranteed annual income in 2024: ATP Tour

The plan, called Baseline, starts with a three-year trial beginning next season and aims at “ensuring a greater number of players can make a sustainable living from the sport.”

Published : Aug 22, 2023 20:12 IST - 1 MIN READ

AP
The ATP expects a total of 30 to 45 players to receive money through one of Baseline’s three parts each season.
The ATP expects a total of 30 to 45 players to receive money through one of Baseline’s three parts each season. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

The ATP expects a total of 30 to 45 players to receive money through one of Baseline’s three parts each season. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Men’s professional tennis players ranked in the Top 100 will be guaranteed an annual income of $300,000 in 2024 under a new financial program announced by the ATP Tour on Tuesday.

The plan, called Baseline, starts with a three-year trial beginning next season and aims at “ensuring a greater number of players can make a sustainable living from the sport,” the tour said in a news release.

The ATP expects a total of 30 to 45 players to receive money through one of Baseline’s three parts each season.

ALSO READ
US Open 2023: Coco Gauff’s improved play makes her a serious contender at Flushing Meadows

In “guaranteed base earnings,” the ATP will make up the difference if players do not reach certain thresholds: $300,000 for the Top 100, $150,000 for players ranked from 101 to 175 and $75,000 for those ranked from 176 to 250.

An element called “injury protection” will pay players who participate in fewer than nine ATP Tour and ATP Challenger Events in a season.

And “newcomer investment” will offer access to $200,000 in funding when players first make it into the Top 125, offset against prize money they make.

Related Topics

ATP Tour

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Men’s players ranked in top 100 to receive guaranteed annual income in 2024: ATP Tour
    AP
  2. Praggnanandhaa vs Carlsen Round 1 Final Highlights, Chess World Cup 2023: Pragg draws against Carlsen with white; Abasov beats Caruana
    Team Sportstar
  3. US Open 2023: Coco Gauff’s improved play makes her a serious contender at Flushing Meadows
    AP
  4. World Athletics Championships 2023: Women’s 5,000m heats delayed due to high temperatures in Budapest
    Reuters
  5. Mohun Bagan vs Abahani Dhaka Live Score, AFC Cup Playoff: MBSG 1 - 1 ALD; Cummings equaliser cancels out Cornelius goal, Second Half begins
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Men’s players ranked in top 100 to receive guaranteed annual income in 2024: ATP Tour
    AP
  2. US Open 2023: Coco Gauff’s improved play makes her a serious contender at Flushing Meadows
    AP
  3. US Open 2023 Prize Money: Total amount and round-wise details
    Team Sportstar
  4. Simona Halep dropped from U.S. Open field with doping suspension
    AP
  5. WTA Rankings: Cincinnati champion Gauff moves up to sixth, Muchova makes Top 10 debut
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Men’s players ranked in top 100 to receive guaranteed annual income in 2024: ATP Tour
    AP
  2. Praggnanandhaa vs Carlsen Round 1 Final Highlights, Chess World Cup 2023: Pragg draws against Carlsen with white; Abasov beats Caruana
    Team Sportstar
  3. US Open 2023: Coco Gauff’s improved play makes her a serious contender at Flushing Meadows
    AP
  4. World Athletics Championships 2023: Women’s 5,000m heats delayed due to high temperatures in Budapest
    Reuters
  5. Mohun Bagan vs Abahani Dhaka Live Score, AFC Cup Playoff: MBSG 1 - 1 ALD; Cummings equaliser cancels out Cornelius goal, Second Half begins
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment